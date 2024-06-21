Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash involving bike and three cars near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A49 Shrewsbury Road at Upper Battlefield, north of Shrewsbury, has been shut in both directions between Bowmen Way and The New Inn at Hadnall.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 12.25pm this afternoon with a report of a collision on the A49, Upper Battlefield.

"Officers arrived at the collision to find three cars and one motorbike involved.

"The motorcyclist has been taken to Stoke Hospital with injuries."

The AA's news website reports that traffic is building towards the Battlefield roundabout following the collision.