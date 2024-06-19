Former police officer in Land's End to John O'Groats challenge for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Retired police officer Russ Teece, from Shrewsbury, will be cycling the length of Britain, raising money for Hope House children’s hospice along the way.

Russ, who now works in safeguarding for Shrewsbury Town FC, has been out and about on the roads around Shropshire and Wales, training for the 14-day expedition.

He sets off from Land’s End on Sunday, June 23, planning to reach John O’Groats on July 6.

He will be joined by friend Nick Thomas from Telford as well as a team of 18 cyclists from all over the world.

Russ has already raised £600 which will help the Hope House team to care for and support children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

He will be passing through Shropshire on day six – Friday, June 28 – and is looking forward to being cheered on by family and friends, some of whom will cycle with them on the day.

His wife Shirley, will be travelling up to Scotland to celebrate his finish.

“The most difficult bit of the trek will be the fatigue. After a long day’s cycling you normally enjoy a rest day. Feeling the aches and pains of the previous day and having to get back on the bike will be hard. It’s also going to be a challenge to cycle through Shropshire and not be tempted to pop home to bed!“ said Russ.

Russ says he is well prepared and excited for the expedition, which is arranged through Peak Travel.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to do the Land’s End to John O’Groats (LEJOG) cycle. Now, having retired, it’s the right time. It’s going to be the trip of a lifetime. My sisters completed it 11 years ago, so I think there’s some sibling rivalry going on too. My biggest cycling challenge so far has been Coast to Coast which took three days, this is going to be a whole new level.

“Ideally the temperature will be 19 degrees, overcast, with a south-westerly wind! Though I’d settle for dry!“

Hope House fundraiser Bekki Fardoe offered the charity's gratitude to Russ for taking on the challenge.

She said: “Thank you to Russ for taking on this mammoth cycle to raise money to provide vital services for local children and their families. We hope that the weather is kind and that there’ll be lots of support for him en-route. Good luck!“

People can sponsor Russ at www.hopehouse.org.uk/lejog-cycle