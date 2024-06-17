Check out Shrewsbury artist's latest stunning work as he turns attention to town's historic churches

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

James St Clair Wade has been creating highly detailed and intricate pictures of the county town for his Shrewsbury Streetscape Project over the last five years.

But now his is drawing the churches for his next selection of unique images.

Using a home made wooden protractor with a plumbline, James has been measuring the heights of the spires of St Mary's, St Alkmund's and the tower of St Julian's Church and is currently drawing St Chad's.

"St Mary's has taken me the longest to draw - around 55 hours - as the spire is so tall and the stonework detail on the aisles and porches took a very long time," he said. "So far all three churches have taken just under 120 hours."

James's picutre of St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

St Julian's Church in Shrewsbury, by James St Clair Wade

His pictures were on display for the first time at the Barnabas Centre in Longden Coleham for the Belle Vue Arts Festival.

He added: "The theme for June's festival is 'Treasure' and Shrewsbury's churches are really the jewel in the crown, so it seemed a good idea to highlight the wonderful architectural treasures of Shrewsbury by drawing a selection of the town centre churches."

James Wade

Further details about James's Shrewsbury Streetscape Project can be found on streetscapeproject.com or by emailing James on stclairwade@gmail.com. To follow progress on James' drawing St Chad's Church, find Shrewsbury Streetscape Project on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

For more information on the Belle Vue Arts Festival, which continues into this week, visit bellevueartsfestival.co.uk