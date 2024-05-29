When and where to see classic 76-year-old steam engine in Shropshire on Thursday
The latest railtour to bring day-trippers to Shrewsbury chuffs its way through Shropshire this week.
Hundreds of people will be enjoying the latest Welsh Marches Express, which will be steam-hauled from Bristol to Shrewsbury and return.
At the front of the train will be the apple green London & North Eastern Railway engine, No. 61306 Mayflower.
A member of the B1 class, designed to haul freight and passenger trains, it was one of 410 built between 1942 and 1952, emerging from the North British Locomotive Company workshop in Glasgow in April 1948.
For the next 19 years it was operated by British Railways, spending most of its time based in Hull and Bradford before being purchased for preservation in Lancashire in 1968, where it was given the name Mayflower. It is now just one of two surviving examples.
Since 2022 it has been owned by Locomotive Services Group and runs in the livery it carried when first built.
Thursday's train starts out at High Wycombe at 5.47am behind a diesel locomotive. From there it heads to Bristol via Bicester, Oxford and Swindon.
At Bristol, Mayflower will replace the diesel and pull the train to Shrewsbury, arriving at 1.40pm.
Just over two hours later, at 3.48pm, the train back to Bristol, before a diesel takes passengers back towards High Wycombe.
For those wanting to see the train in Shropshire, these are the times for the train to Shrewsbury:
Hereford - 11.15am-12.36pm
Moreton-on-lugg - 12.45pm
Leominster - 12.54pm
Woofferton - 1.01pm
Bromfield - 1.08pm
Craven Arms - 1.14pm
Marsh Brook Level Crossing - 1.20pm
Dorrington - 1.30pm
Shrewsbury - 1.40pm
The train can be tracked on Real Time Trains.
For the return journey, the times are:
Shrewsbury - 3.48pm
Dorrington - 4.02pm
Church Stretton - 4.11pm
Marsh Brook Level Crossing - 4.15pm
Craven Arms (stops in a loop outside the station) - 4.21-4.43pm
Onibury - 4.47pm
Bromfield - 4.50pm
Ludlow - 4.52pm
Woofferton - 4.57pm
Leominster - 5.04pm
Moreton-on-luff - 5.13pm
Hereford - 5.19pm
The train's return journey can be tracked on Real Time Trains.