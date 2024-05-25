Proud 'Shropshire Shuffler' given poignant tribute by running club he founded

Popular travel agent Ron Morgan, from Shrewsbury, died recently aged 69 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2015.

The keen Shrewsbury Town FC fan and charity fundraiser was also a familiar face in running circles, having started the Shropshire Shufflers club with friends Keith and Christine Ivison, as well as his first wife, Wendy.

Altogether, £4,000 was generously donated to two Shrewsbury charities close to Ron's heart after his death. The money will be split between Lingen Davies Cancer Centre and The Harry Johnson Trust.

In a nod to his legacy with the running club, the Shufflers donated £1,981 - to mark the year Ron and co launched the club.

"I thought it was such a lovely thing for them to have done," his wife Dianne said.

The Shufflers have renamed their annual Keith Ivison Memorial Run to the Founder's Memorial Run. It will take place in the Quarry in September in conjunction with parkrun.

Nick Pollock, chair of the running club, said: "Ron was a founder member of the Shropshire Shufflers. He ran a marathon in America and then the first London Marathon. That's how it all started in 1981, meeting in the Quarry by the Porthill bridge at the weekends.

"What an amazing running club it has become. Ron wrote four books over the years, as well as raising money for his and Di's charity Dreamcatchers. He was the best of men.

"Although Ron had not run with the club for some time, I have been able to speak to him from time to time, most recently to check details when the club celebrated its 40th birthday.

"Ron always spoke to me of how proud he was of the club. He told me how pleased he was that successive committees had allowed the club to evolve while still remaining true to its roots as a club welcoming of runners of all abilities.

"To leave a club as successful and thriving as part of your legacy is amazing. That it was only a small part of who Ron was says even more."

Ron's funeral was held at Trinity Church in Meole Brace. Rather than have it be a sombre occasion, he wanted his friends and family to have fun.

There were dancers dancing and bagpipes playing, as humorous anecdotes from Ron's life and travels were told at Trinity Church in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury.

Salop manager Paul Hurst was one of hundreds in attendance.

"It was amazing day," Dianne said. "He wanted it to be a celebration and that's exactly what it was. He was incredible.

"I heard someone outside ask if some celebrity had died!"