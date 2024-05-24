Call for more dialogue with MoD over use of training camp to house Afghan nationals

Nesscliffe Training Area has been used as part of the Government's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

The scheme is intended to provide safety for Afghan citizens who worked for, or with the UK Government in Afghanistan, who were at risk from the Taliban.

Around 200 Afghan nationals have been living at the training area since last year, while the government finds them settled accommodation.

The Ministry of Defence has said: "We owe a debt of gratitude to Afghans who risked their lives working for and alongside UK forces in Afghanistan."