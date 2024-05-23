Man who assaulted police is jailed and given banning order - here is where he is banned from

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sean Williams, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to jail at Telford Magistrates' Court yesterday, and was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Williams was found guilty of 18 charges including theft from a shop, criminal damage, public order and assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty which occurred between April 2 and 25.

The CBO means the 38-year-old is banned from entering parts of Shrewsbury, as well as a number of pubs and shops in the town.

The five-year CBO prohibits him from entering Shrewsbury town centre, any public house, licensed premises or licensed nightclub in the town, entering Sainsbury’s on Abbey Foregate, or entering Tesco Express on Ditherington Road.

Inspector Ben Tanfield, from the Shrewsbury Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are pleased that this five-year CBO has been granted because of Williams’ behaviour towards the public and police officers.

“We hope that this sentence, as well as the restrictions from the CBO, given to Williams will reassure the local community and businesses that we take such offences very seriously and will take appropriate action where necessary.

“Anyone who sees Williams entering the premises listed or committing an offence should report it to us immediately via 101 or online at Report a crime | West Mercia Police.”