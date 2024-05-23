Find out who's performing in church's lunchtime concerts in June
A series of concerts will continue at a spectacular Shrewsbury church next month.
Plus
By Luke Powell
Published
The free-to-attend lunchtime concerts will take place at St Chad's Church every Friday in June, starting at 12.30pm.
Concerts in the Round is one of the biggest concerts series in the country. There will be singing, guitar music, and organ recitals.
On June 7, Ukrainian guitarist Galina Vale will present her annual St Chad’s recital.