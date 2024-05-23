£1.2m Shropshire farm with 38-acres up for grabs

Stonehouse Farm on Hazels Road near Shawbury sits on a massive lot of around 38 acres and includes a five-bedroom farmhouse and a range of former dairy and poultry buildings.

The huge site is available to buy as one for £1.2m or as three separate lots.

For those after the living quarters, the farmhouse, buildings and 7.66 acres are up for grabs for £795,000, while there are 12 acres and 15 acres available to buy for £185,000, or £220,000 respectively.

The farmhouse itself is described as a "period detached property with a mid-to-later 20th century extensions" set within a 0.66 acre plot.