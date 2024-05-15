Shrewsbury's 'saddest cat' on the lookout for a new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The five-year-old was found as a stray, and Alice Batchelor Reynolds, cattery supervisor at Gonsal Farm in Dorrington, said that Oscar is not enjoying his time at the centre.

Describing him as a "very big cat" she said that he is "very, very nervous around people".

She said: "We don't think he has ever had true socialisation, which is why we are looking for an outdoor home for him.

Shrewsbury's saddest cat Oscar is in need of a new home.

"A farm, an equestrian centre or a smallholding where he can roam quite a distance from people would be perfect."

Alice said the centre had tried to get Oscar used to people – with no success, and that apart from feeding he still avoids them wherever possible.

She said: "We have tried a socialisation plan to see if it was just fear and nervousness but other than when we have got food he just does not want anything to do with us."

Alice said that Oscar was 'Shrewsbury's saddest cat' adding that he is "just not coping with life here".

She said he is "very handsome", adding: "He is a special boy, we always do our best to find the best possible homes and it is tugging at our heart strings – all he wants is a bit of freedom and someone to keep an eye on him when he wants it.

"It is difficult for us, all we want to do is cuddle him but it is the last thing he wants."

Anyone who thinks they can offer Oscar the home he needs can find out more by visiting https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/gonsal-farm-animal-centre