Shrewsbury pensioner climbs 30 peaks for charity

Peter Grindley carried out his challenge in April to raise awareness of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

PSP is a neurodegenerative condition that effects 10,000 people in the UK. It is caused by the loss on neurons in certain parts of the brain. Over time, this leads to difficulties with balance, mobility, speech, vision, swallowing and cognition. Currently there are no treatments or cure

Peter's wife suffered from the condition in the years before she died.

He began his 30 peaks challenge on April 1 at The Wrekin and ended on April 30 at Grinshill Hill, both Shropshire landmarks.

The challenge took on a 30 theme to help mark the 30th Anniversary of PSPA, a UK charity supporting individuals and families living with PSP and similar condition Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

Peter said: “My daughter ran the London Marathon for PSPA in 2022 and 2023, and I felt it was now my turn to take on a tough challenge to help raise awareness and funds for the charity. It was intended to be difficult to, in some way, reflect the daily challenges faced by people living with PSP & CBD.

“I completed the challenge in memory of my late wife, Janet, who was diagnosed with PSP in January 2017. Janet led an active life, and it was most difficult seeing her become completely helpless because of PSP.

“During the first two weeks of the challenge, the weather was appalling, but it thankfully settled and allowed for some spectacular views from some of the country’s highest points. It proved a bit gruelling at times, but the cause behind it drove me on.

“I met some very nice folk on my travels, all showing interest in my challenge and why I wanted to do it. I left them with a PSPA leaflet and card so they can learn more about PSP and maybe tell others. I sincerely hope I have succeeded in bringing attention to a wider public the devastating impact cruel diseases PSP & CBD have on those affected.”

Throughout the 30 days in April, Peter climbed 55,063ft and, in doing so, amassed 354,187 steps. In addition, he walked some 30 miles in getting to places and drove over 1600 miles.

Peaks included Wrekin, Snowdon, Mam Tor, Hay Bluff, Pen y Fan, Scafell Pike, Helvellyn, Ben Nevis, Cairngorm, and Ben Vrackie.

During the challenge, Peter raised more than £1,800 for PSPA as well as raising awareness of PSP & CBD among fellow hikers he encountered.