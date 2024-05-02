Shropshire's inspirational Diana raises £5000 through marathon efforts

Diana Gould, 70, raised the funds after competing in the recent London Marathon.

Diana has osteopenia in her hips and spine but says gentle jogging has helped her condition.

"While I still can, I want to support ROS with their research and treatment projects," she said.

"The marathon went very well and the support from the crowds was phenomenal, all the way round.

"Having trained round the hills of Shrewsbury, London was blissfully flat! I decided to take everybody’s advice and enjoy the day, the sights and the atmosphere, rather than worrying about the time.

"I finished it in 5:58:39 hours and I'm thrilled to have raised £5000 as I had aimed for £2000. verybody has been so supportive and donations are still coming in."

You can still donate to Diana's cause at https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/diana-e-gould