The devil is in the detail with new Shrewsbury mural

The mural adorns the Shropshire Council signal box at the bottom of Dogpole, Shrewsbury.

Illustrated by Naomi Sampson for Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), the artwork draws inspiration from the chilling local folktale of the Devil’s visit to St Alkmund's.

According to legend, one stormy night in 1553, the Devil himself climbed the spire of St. Alkmund’s church.

Perched atop, he ominously watched over the town – a tale vividly captured by Naomi in their distinctive, colourful style.

Naomi said: "I was really excited when Shrewsbury BID approached me with the brief to create a design based on local folklore and I learned about the tale of the Devil climbing St Alkmund's spire.

"It just made for a really fun project; I've loved folklore since I was a kid, devils are some of my favourite characters to draw, and for a long time St. Alkmund's churchyard was a big part of my creative process.

“When you draw up something like this you never know how well it will be received, and I was getting anxious before I started the painting.

"But within half an hour of starting I'd had so many positive comments and compliments that all those doubts were just washed away. It is always such a delight to paint in Shrewsbury, people are so friendly and encouraging, and so enthusiastic about having more colour in the local community. There is so much love locally for all of the signal box murals, they really make people smile.”

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Project Lead for Safer Shrewsbury and Public Realm at Shrewsbury BID, commented, "Art like Naomi’s mural not only adds colour to Shrewsbury’s streets but also brings attention to local history and folklore, engaging residents and visitors alike with our cultural heritage.

“The benefits of a project like this are many. When we decorate our streets with community projects it fosters a sense of pride in our communities, which in turn discourages anti-social behaviour like littering and graffiti in the immediate area.

“As well as the social benefits, our existing Mini Mural Trail has been a really popular addition for visitors and locals alike, and encourages people to move around the town as they discover the trail artworks. We’re glad to have been able to add to it and extend our thanks to Shropshire Council for their permission.”

The mural can be seen before the junction of Dogpole and Wyle Cop.

People visiting to see the artwork in person can scan the affixed QR code to read the lore behind it.