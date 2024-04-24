Shrewsbury man jailed 'to sober up' admits drunken public order offence

Craig Beasley of Buttington Road, Shrewsbury had appeared before Telford Magistrates earlier this month for breaching a court order but when he stood before the bench on April 10 he asked magistrates to lock him up so he “could get sober”.

In defending the 34-year-old, solicitor Stephen Scully told Telford magistrates on Tuesday that following his request, “your colleagues duly obliged and jailed him for 14 days” and said his client was due to be released that day.

He said Beasley was admitting one count of threatening behaviour in his absence that took place in a Monkmoor street on March 5, 2024.