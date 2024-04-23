Rush hour delays caused by five-vehicle crash on A5 in Shrewsbury

The collision happened on the A5 near the Emstrey roundabout.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.45am this morning to a collision on the A5 near the Emstrey Roundabout. It’s believed five vehicles were involved. It doesn’t appear anyone has been injured. One lane is currently closed between Emstrey and Preston Island to allow the road to be cleared."

The AA's traffic monitoring service said: "Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A5 both ways from B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey Island) to A49 (Preston Island)." The website says the incident was first reported at 7.04am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.