'This can not be lawful!' Residents take on Shrewsbury gyratory plans over pollution fears

Following an influx of cash from the Government's Levelling Up Fund, Shropshire Council is planning to make changes to the station area.

The station gyratory project, set to be completed by spring 2025, will see a new circular route connect Castle Gates (A5191), Chester Street (A528) and Smithfield Road (A458) with a 20mph speed limit imposed on traffic.

A consultation on the project was held last month and a report into its findings published earlier this month - but residents of Chester Street, which is part of the plan, say their voices have not been heard.

Geraldine Vickers, who rallied residents from Cambrian House in Chester Street, said the proposals will lead to an increase in traffic, more congestion and higher levels of pollution down their residential road.