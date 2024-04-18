Axeheads, coins and a medieval brooch - the latest buried treasure to be unearthed in Shropshire

The finds, dating back hundreds of years, were discovered beneath the earth in fields across the county by metal detectorists.

More information was revealed about the objects at treasure inquests, which were held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

A Bronze Age hoard was found by detectorist Jon Evans in a field in Ruyton-XI-Towns on April 23 last year.

The haul included two complete palstave axeheads and a third deliberately cut into two fragments that were discovered together dating from 1500 to 1300 BC.