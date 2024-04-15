Exasperation over road flooded and virtually impassable since December
A group of residents have been left exasperated at flooding that has made a road impassable without a 4x4 – since December.
Plus
Published
The situation has affected the unclassified route between the Kinton and Wilcot, near Nesscliffe, with prolonged exposure to the water also causing damage to the road surface.
Residents have voiced frustration at the ongoing issues, leaving some with a three-mile diversion – and others walking across fields to get a school bus.
Councillor Ed Potter, who represents Loton, said he had been in discussions with Shropshire Council over the issues for some time.
He has urged the council to find a solution to the situation.