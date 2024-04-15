Exasperation over road flooded and virtually impassable since December

The situation has affected the unclassified route between the Kinton and Wilcot, near Nesscliffe, with prolonged exposure to the water also causing damage to the road surface.

Residents have voiced frustration at the ongoing issues, leaving some with a three-mile diversion – and others walking across fields to get a school bus.

Councillor Ed Potter, who represents Loton, said he had been in discussions with Shropshire Council over the issues for some time.

Ed Potter is pictured with, from left to right: Helen Drury, Judy Creyke, Ian Terry, Kim Terry, Roy Davies, Jennifer Thomson, and another local resident

He has urged the council to find a solution to the situation.