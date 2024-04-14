Shropshire parkrunners join global protest to 'bring back the stats' as charity wipes records from website

The Parkrun website previously published a list of all-time records, broken down by age, gender and the total number of runs, which allowed participants to compare their times with all previous runners on that course.

But as of February, results are limited to weekly results, with time, age, position, name and gender.

Controversial changes have removed stats from the Park Run world and a lot of runners are not happy. With Bring Back the Stats t-shirts - Darren Pickett, Diane Pickett, Frank Atherton, Ali Dolphin and Paul Baskeyfield.

One Shrewsbury parkrunner, Ali Dolphin, said she was "appalled" by the decision: "I am a 66-year-old female from Shropshire who has run 338 parkruns in 10 different countries.

"As someone who has always considered herself non-sporty it had been a great motivation to me to try to better my position on the league table of 65 to 69 year old women at my local parkrun.

"Now I would have no idea where I ranked. I'd often look at the times [of] 70+ women and feel very inspired. Now these records are gone from sight."

On Saturday, dubbed 'Bring Back the Stats' day, parkrunners across the world donned t-shirts in the hopes of having these statistics reinstated.