'The investigation is not over' says detective in charge of DPD murder case

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC jailed four Black Country men for life on Friday following the murder of Aurman Singh on August 21 last year and a fifth man was jailed for manslaughter.

The DPD driver had been brutally attacked by two gangs of men while delivering parcels in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 25, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of in Dudley; are all now serving life in prison and were captured less than three hours after the murder of Aurman Singh while fleeing back to the Black Country.

DCI Mark Bellamy who led the investigation into the murder, said officers began mobilising just two minutes after the Berwick Avenue attack following calls from concerned members of the public.

He told the Shropshire Star: “It was in a residential area, there were a large number of people about as it was summer and the school holidays, which helped us. Thankfully, the residents of Berwick Avenue were very co-operative.”

He said the operation to catch the killers as they were fleeing the scene involved three police forces: West Mercia, Staffordshire and West Midlands Police, and he praised the work of one particular officer from Staffordshire Police in particular.

“We believed the cars were heading from Shropshire to the West Midlands so he took it on himself to check the rabbit runs between the two counties where he came across the Audi and began following it.

"That cop was excellent on the day. He was single crewed and knowing that a murder offence had occurred, took it on himself to follow that car coordinate the resources and ultimately resulted in the arrest.”

He said the three forces, were assisted in their co-ordination by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, which began observing the Audi and its occupants as it crossed over into Tipton.

West Midlands Officers were then able to arrest the four men, but not after had made the “operational decision” to observe the men , which resulted in them getting footage of them dumping one of the murder weapons in a wheelie bin.

“We allowed them to do this,” said DCI Bellamy. “And once they left the scene officers moved in to check the wheelie bin and that is when we found the axe.”

He said while they had quickly caught the four men in Tipton, who were all staying in the UK “illegally” after overstaying on their visas, they knew others were involved in the murder.

He said: “We had been told there were seven to eight men in the streets involved in the attack and thanks to the intervention of the Staffordshire officer we had four offenders in custody and recovered an axe but that was just the starting point.

“The four men were not talking to us so we had to begin to identify who the other occupants of the other car were,” he explained. “It did not fall into our laps on day one. It was painstaking police work that drilled down to reveal what we now know about them.”

He said that Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh were all identified by officers scouring social media, and checking the phone contacts of the men in detention.

However, the four men were never arrested after they dumped the Mercedes they had travelled to Shrewsbury in at the town's train station, but DCI Bellamy said officers were still pursuing the suspects.

“With any murder investigation, you are always faced with getting justice for the family. I've said to my team we are at half time and we have the second half to do.

"The investigation is not over. Until I get the others, I won't be satisfied."