Shropshire Council considers homelessness plans as 1,400 people ask for help in a year

The numbers were revealed as the authority considers launching an eight-week consultation on a new strategy aiming to end homelessness in the county by 2029.

A report set to be discussed next week shows the council’s Housing Options service has received an 8.5 per cent increase in queries over the past year from people worried about having nowhere to live.

The council says it received 1,406 applications for homeless support in 2022/23, with 27 per cent of those coming from people threatened with homelessness. Around 70 per cent of applications received were from people who were already on the streets.

The draft rough sleeping strategy is set to focus on early intervention and prevention strategies, with the council hoping to develop a “community and partnership approach” to the issue by collaborating with charities and housing associations.