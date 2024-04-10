Excitement ahead of the return of the dragon boat festival

Things are shaping up well for Severn Hospice’s July Dragon Boat Festival when a record breaking 45 boats will take to the waters of the River Severn.

The event raises thousands of pounds for the charity which cares for and supports local people who are living with incurable illness.

Sponsored again this year by global digital marketing company Croud, the Dragon Boat Festival is the most hotly anticipated event in Severn Hospice’s calendar.

The charity has staged the event, which takes place between Shrewsbury School boat house and the Pengwern Boat Club each summer for more than 20 years.

The festival, which this year is on the weekend of July 20 and 21, attracts local businesses, sports clubs, work colleagues and groups of friends keen to win the title of 'Dragon Boat Champion'.

Elodie Home, head of fundraising at Severn Hospice, said: “The support we receive each year for our Dragon Boat Festival is amazing.

“It really is a firm favourite with our supporters and each year we think it can’t get any better – and each year it does.

“There really is nothing better than watching the boats churn up the water while soaking up the atmosphere on the riverbanks and it is great that so many teams are onboard this year – in fact we may be on for a record.”

Last year’s winners, CrossFit SY1 and RAF Shawbury will be back this year, keen to retain their titles at Dragon Boat champions.

“There is some very friendly rivalry, but all the teams are out to win and raise as much money for us as they can,” added Elodie.

“The boats are provided by Dragonboats UK, and we are delighted that Croud has chosen to sponsor the festival again this year. They have had teams in the festival each year and they are great supporters of ours and we can’t thank them enough.

"We are also very grateful to Refresh at Severn Hospice who will be at the festival over the two days and the boat clubs for allowing us to use their premises.”

Hannah McCormack, office manager from Croud added: “We are yet again delighted to be sponsoring the 2024 Dragon Boat Race for the third year running.

“This event is one of the highlights of our calendar and the whole company gets stuck in either competing, cheering or raising money for this incredible cause.

“All of us will be affected by cancer in-directly or personally at some point in our lives, and Severn Hospice provides our whole community with the most brilliant support and care. It’s a privilege to be able to join them in their efforts to fundraise and bring the whole of Shrewsbury together on the river.”