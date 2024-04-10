Emergency services scrambled after concerns for woman

Five five crews, the ambulance service and the police were all sent to Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury earlier this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said it had sent crews, including the water rescue unit at around 12.54pm.

An update from the fire service said that one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service, with no-one entering the water, and no police or fire action required.

