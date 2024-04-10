Charity calls on businesses to support Krazy Races event

Krazy Races attracts thousands of spectators each year and has named SYA – All About Youth as one of its nominated charities for May’s event.

The event takes place in The Quarry on May 26 and promises to be the wackiest event on Shrewsbury's calendar as teams battle it out in their wild and zany go-kart soapboxes.

Competitors will be hoping to successfully complete the new 200m track by negotiating a steeper hill, chicanes and other obstacles in an attempt to secure one of a number of titles – be it 'best dressed team', 'best designed kart', or 'fastest kart'.

Claire Purcell, community engagement and fundraising manager at SYA, said: “We are really excited about being named a nominated charity by the Krazy Races team.

“It is one of the highlights of the year in the town and it is always a delight to see the innovative kart designs that people come up with. It is an event that also really catches the imagination of the public with thousands of people turning out to support it.

“Krazy Races also raises lots of money which many charities benefit from and that support is gratefully appreciated – particularly at the moment when fundraising activities have been seriously challenged by the economic climate.

“As a nominated charity we have the opportunity to enter a kart in May’s event and I would urge businesses to get in touch if they would like to enter a team and support the event.

“It’s all for a good cause and it’s a great day out as well. Anyone who enters does not have to fundraise for SYA, although it would be great if they did.

“We will be well represented on the day, providing activities for young people and will be happy to talk about what we do at SYA if people want to find out more. It looks like being another amazing event and we just can’t wait.”

SYA is committed to running youth clubs, groups, projects and supporting voluntary groups across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, providing much-needed services and opportunities for children and young people.

Spectator tickets for the event on May 26 are available now, which will include a variety of activities and entertainment along with the soapbox racing.

SYA will receive 10 per cent of ticket sales purchased using the link – https://events.liveit.io/krazy-races/shrewsbury-krazy-races/?referrer=sya

For more about Krazy Races and to enter a team, visit https://www.krazyraces.co.uk/shrewsbury-krazy-races/