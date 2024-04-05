New 30mph limit could be on the way for major town road

Shropshire Council has published plans to bring in a 30mph limit on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury.

The plan would also cover neighbouring streets and people have 21 days to comment on the proposals.

Shropshire Council said the proposals are part of "ambitions to transform this corridor to improve network efficiency, active travel and connectivity following recent residential development along Oteley Road".

The order published by the council says there would be a 30mph limit on the entirety of B4380 Oteley Road,

The limit will also cover 31 metres of Sutton Road, from its junction with Oteley Road, part of the A458 approaching the Weeping Cross Roundabout from the north and south – and the roundabout itself.

The limit will also be extended onto part of Thieves Lane.

The council said it is also considering replacing the existing traffic calming facilities, speed bumps, with less “severe” alternatives.

The plans also include extending the footways throughout the southern side of B4380 Oteley Road, designing and building new signalised crossings, including one outside the Croud Meadow, as well as a review of the Oteley Road and Sutton Road junction.

The council said a public engagement exercise will be undertaken at a later date where people can find out more about the plans.

A set of documents relating to these proposals can be inspected at Shrewsbury Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, or at www.shropshire.gov.uk/traffic.

Alternatively people can request copies by e-mailing engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, writing to 'Traffic Engineering Team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND', or calling 0345 678 9006.

Anyone wishing to object, support or make any other comment on the proposals should send an e-mail or letter by April 26.

The council said that for legal reasons, objections must be made in writing or by e-mail, and should state the grounds on which the objection is made.