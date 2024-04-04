VIP event for flower show organisers

The society has organised the annual Shrewsbury Flower Show for more than 130 years, and preparations are well under way for this year’s event that will take place on Friday and Saturday August 9 and 10, in The Quarry.

In the run-up to the event, members and stewards of the show have been invited to a special evening at Love Plants – part of the Salop Leisure Group – for a VIP tour.

The evening will take place on April 11, from 6pm to 9pm, and will include a welcome drink, light refreshments, and a talk and demonstration from Love Plants manager Tom Pountney, who is also head groundsman at the neighbouring Love2Stay site.

A special guest at the event will be Camilla Bassett Smith – a television horticulturist who is a regular face on ITV’s Love Your Weekend where she has been presenting alongside Alan Titchmarsh since 2020. She will also attend the Flower Show itself in August.

Leanne Garvey, for the Shrewsbury Flower Show organisers, said: “Love Plants and the Salop Leisure Group have been a long-standing supporter of the show as sponsors, traders and exhibitors, and this is a great opportunity for our members to see behind the scenes.

“We wanted to create a special event for our members, and for our stewards to thank them for all their hard work.

“We’re very grateful to Tom and his team for offering us the chance to learn more about the business and the plants they grow and sell. They have certainly worked hard and the plant displays really are spectacular.

“A big thank you must also go to Tony Bywater who has been a long-standing committee member and is a director at Salop Leisure, for all of his help and support.”

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country, and Shropshire Horticultural Society is a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.

To find out more about this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk