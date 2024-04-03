Parish boundary consultations taking place

The proposed changes have been shaped by feedback received as part of an initial Community Governance Review consultation, which was launched in December 2023.

The five areas were prioritised, as the recent Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) review of electoral divisions in Shropshire resulted in some divisions crossing parishes, and required the creation of small parish wards.

The Shropshire (Electoral Changes) Order 2024 has completed its Parliamentary passage and is now fully in effect.

The new electoral divisions will be used in the next ordinary Shropshire Council elections in May 2025.

In addition, unless changes are now made, the parish wards created as a result of the LGBCE review will be used in the next ordinary parish elections in May 2025.

Shropshire Council is now running a further consultation on its draft recommendations until Friday, May 10.

Five documents have been prepared summarising some of the feedback received and setting out the draft recommendations for: Shrewsbury parish and adjacent parishes; Albrighton and Donington parishes; Ludlow and Ludford parishes; Baschurch and Bomere Heath (Pimhill) parishes; Market Drayton and Adderley parishes.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, corporate resources and communities, said: “Firstly, thank you to everyone who gave us their views during the initial consultation. These have now been carefully processed and we’ve used them to help shape these new recommendations, that we’re now asking you to once again to have a look at and comment on.

“Your views are really important, as they will ensure that everyone is represented better in the future.”

To find out more and get involved, people can visit the council’s webpage https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/parish-council-boundary-review-consultation-march-2024/

Following the second consultation, final recommendations will be made in response to the outcome of these consultations.

Subject to approval by Shropshire Council, consent will then be sought from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England to make the formal orders.