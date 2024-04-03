Contact awarded for vital medical equipment service across the county

Shropshire Council said the contract had gone to to Medequip, "following a competitive tender process".

The contract started from Monday, April 1 and will run for five years, with options to extend for a further two years.

The new integrated community equipment loan service provides a wide range of equipment on loan for short periods, such as walking frames, hoists, beds, and cushions, to help people with health and social care needs to live independently at home and in the community.

The new contract will deliver an integrated service across the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) area, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and the NHS ICB.

The council said it will enable a more streamlined and consistent service for clients and prescribers, as well as achieving economies of scale and shared management costs.

The contract will also include initiatives to reuse and recycle equipment, reducing waste and environmental impact, and to use technology to improve customer service and data quality.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We are delighted to award this contract to Medequip, who have demonstrated their experience and expertise in delivering community equipment services across the country. This contract will provide a high-quality, person-centred service that will support people to stay healthy and independent for longer, and prevent or reduce the need for more intensive health and care support.

“This contract is also a great example of partnership working, as we have collaborated with our colleagues in Telford & Wrekin Council and the NHS ICB to commission a service that meets the needs of our local population and achieves value for money for all partners.”

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It’s been excellent to be a part of this collaborative process with Shropshire Council and NHS Integrated Care Board seeking to provide a high quality community equipment service for our residents.

“As a new partnership we are excited to have appointed Medequip to deliver this provision. We are so pleased that Medequip have based themselves within Telford, improving our opportunities for collaborative working for a better service.

“We look forward to working with our new partners and Medequip to deliver equipment services that will help people to live happier, healthier and more independent lives in their own homes.”

Neil Thacker, Regional General Manager at Medequip, looks forward to the future, and said: “On behalf of myself and the team at Medequip, we are eager to work closely with our partners, support prescribers, and enable residents to maintain their independence. Medequip is eager to collaborate with community organisations and the Independent Living Centre in Telford to continue to build a supportive environment that aligns with the vision of ‘Shropshire living the best life’.”

For more information about the community equipment service visit https://www.medequip-uk.com/contact/shropshire.