Ancient Shropshire village makes list of Britain's poshest

A list of 48 of the poshest villages across the country has been compiled by Telegraph Money - and one Shropshire location has made the roll.

The Telegraph's guide, using research provided by Savills, has looked at highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

And joining, among others, the fantastically named Medmenham in Buckinghamshire and Beaulieu in Hampshire is our own little village of Cound.

Sitting on the banks of the River Severn, the ancient Shropshire parish includes 68 listed buildings, including the Grade I-listed Cound Hall - once home to the Queen of Romance Barbara Cartland.