Casualty checked over by ambulance crew after air fryer sparks flat fire

Fire crews were called to Withywood in Shrewsbury on Monday at around 1pm, after a fire broke out in a flat.

Two crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station rushed to the scene along with a team from West Midlands Ambulance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was caused by an air fryer.

Firefighters used two jets to tackle the fire, and ventilated the property with a fan while one casualty was checked over by ambulance crews.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at around 2.44pm.