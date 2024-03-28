Council leader holding meet the public event

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, will be hosting the 'Meet the Leader' event in Pontesbury.

Councillor Picton will be at Pontesbury Library on Monday, April 15, from 10am until midday.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to hearing about the things that matter to you.

"My Meet the Leader events offer you an opportunity to chat with me face to face about any issues you feel the council can help you with, but it’s also a great way for me to hear your ideas on how we can make Shropshire even better.

“If you can, please make sure that you come along to meet me. In return, I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate.”

Slots during the 'Meet the Leader' event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Councillor Picton's visit to Pontesbury follows a series of Meet the Leader events since October 2021, in Ludlow, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Bishop’s Castle, Church Stretton, Bridgnorth, Wem, Cleobury Mortimer, Much Wenlock, Shifnal, Oswestry and Craven Arms, with more planned.