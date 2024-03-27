Queen's visit to Shrewsbury: Read the full report from our reporter who accompanied Queen Camilla

The clouds really did part and the sun really did shine to prove the old cliche as Queen Camilla made her first royal engagement with members of the public since the monarchy's double cancer scare.

King Charles III had originally been planned to visit Shrewsbury along with his wife until he received his diagnosis. And since then Catherine, the Princess of Wales has revealed her own cancer treatment.

There were nothing but good wishes in the massive crowds that turned out to meet the Queen and she spent a considerable amount of time in the Square talking to members of the public and farmers market stallholders.

The Queen met two sisters holding posters with the poignant words "send our love to Kate".

The Queen has said the Princess of Wales is "thrilled" by all the public support when she met two sisters.

Camilla was mobbed by thousands of well-wishers during a visit to a farmers' market in Shrewsbury town centre where two youngsters waited patiently with their mother hoping catch the royal's eye.

When the Queen came across them during a walkabout, she stopped to say hello to 10-year-old Harriet and Lois Waterston, aged six, who handed over the posters the pair had made the day before, decorated with stars and hearts.

The older schoolgirl apologised, saying "I'm sorry they're a bit creased" but Camilla crouched down to talk to them and said "I'll take them carefully and we'll make sure she knows they're coming".

Lucy Waterson, 44, from Shrewsbury, the mother of the two schoolgirls, said about the posters made by her daughters: "We didn't think she would get to see them, to be honest, and she said she would certainly pass on her best wishes."

The Queen also took a fine pencil drawing of her and King Charles from Shrewsbury artist Sibu Balan which made his day and that of the crowd around him.

Mr Balan, aged 41, who arrived from India three years ago took eight hours to create his piece.

Before taking the framed drawing, the Queen asked Mr Balan how long it had taken him to create.

He said: "I can't express how excited I am, it is a precious moment."