In pictures: Queen Camilla arrives in Shrewsbury town centre as part of visit to county town
The clouds parted, the sun came out and the crowds were up to five deep surrounding Shrewsbury's Square as Queen Camilla visited the county town.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Her Majesty spent around 50 minutes at the farmers market on Wednesday, speaking to many of the organisers and traders in front of onlookers.
Thousands of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen Consort during her second visit to the county since her husband, Charles, became King in 2022.
Some passed on gifts, including messages of support for the Princess of Wales following her cancer announcement last week, and a picture of her and Charles.
Neil Hasley and his son Shane, 10, from Ketley, parked their campervan in Frankwell car park overnight to see the Queen. Shane got to shake hands. "I feel very honoured," she said.
Market organisers Stuart and Jenny Jones described meeting Her Majesty as a "tremendous honour", while Sibu Balan, an artist from Shrewsbury handed over a pencil drawing of the royal couple.
The 41-year-old said: "I can't express how it feels, it is a precious moment."
Federica Bernardi, of Truly Teas, handed a tea blend named after Camilla. "She's very nice, a very normal person," she said.
During her visit to the town, Queen Camilla also visited the Old Market Hall and one of the region's most spectacular restoration projects at the Flaxmill Maltings in Ditherington, which opened in 2022 after a £28m regeneration.
Back in March last year, Her Majesty visited Telford town centre to meet members of the public and volunteer groups in Southwater, as well as unveiling a stone for Telford Veterans’ Trail and a plaque to commemorate the visit.