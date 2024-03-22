Woman's death at doctor's surgery was caused by leg wound infection

Justina Winson, aged 44, had picked up the infection after injecting herself with methadone and became unresponsive when being examined at Beeches Medical Practice in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, on October 12, 2023.

A police investigation concluded that the death, confirmed at 5.30pm on the day, had no suspicious circumstances. Attempts to resuscitate her heart were to no avail and a paramedic confirmed the death.