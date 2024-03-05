Work on new Riverside Park could start before the end of the year

Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee granted planning permission for the first stage of huge redevelopment plans for the Riverside area of Shrewsbury's town centre today.

The approval means the council can proceed with demolishing the former Riverside Shopping Centre, and the former Riverside Medical Practice – work which is being funded by £19m from the government.

When the demolition is complete the council will then create a new park alongside Roushill.

The park will include play equipment and a dedicated events and performance area.

Shropshire Council said the Smithfield Riverside project team, which is managing the scheme, is looking to appoint a demolition contractor in the coming months.

It added that it expected demolition work to get underway this summer, with construction of the new park to begin before the end of 2024.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, said the move was the beginning of a "long-term vision".

He said: "We are delighted with the outcome of today’s committee meeting. The plans for the park on Roushill received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public and local businesses, so it’s great to now be able to make a start in turning the plans into a reality.

“Today’s decision means we’re able to capitalise on the Levelling Up money we secured last year, ensuring that every penny is used to the benefit of Shropshire. It will help us to create a more vibrant and dynamic Shrewsbury town centre.

“The Smithfield Riverside masterplan is a cornerstone project in our ambition to attract new visitors, residents, businesses and jobs into Shrewsbury, and help grow the county’s economy. This is just the beginning of the long-term vision but it’s truly exciting to get the ball rolling.”

Spencer Winter, project director with RivingtonHark, the council's development manager for the scheme, added: "Today is a key moment in shaping the future of Shrewsbury town centre.

"The plans that were approved are all about deliverability and laying the ideal foundations to build something truly transformational.

"Not only do we get to make the most of the Levelling Up capital and deliver a world class public park in the here and now, but the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre will create the perfect, clean-slate conditions that we’re confident will attract the private investment needed to deliver future parts of the scheme.

"This will include our evolving and upcoming plans for game-changing leisure, residential and office developments."

Shropshire Council said the project team is now set to turn attention to future phases of the masterplan.

Following the completion of the most recent public consultation, a second planning application will be submitted this spring, introducing ‘outline’ plans to the develop three plots located between Smithfield Road, Raven Meadows and the new park.

A third application, anticipated this summer, proposes a new leisure-led destination at Pride Hill.

Plans would see the existing Pride Hill shopping centre partly demolished, with the retention of the existing service yard platform.

A statement from the council said: "A stylish series of new buildings and connected courtyards will be developed to accommodate new restaurants, cafes, a cinema and some complementary retail."