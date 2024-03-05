Police want to trace suspects after lead stolen from historic building

West Mercia Police have issued CCTV photos of two men they want to speak to in connection with the theft on February 29.

Officers say they would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with enquiries.

Constable Jono Lightfoot, business and rural crime officer in Shropshire said that between the hours of 1.30am and 4.30am two suspects climbed the scaffolding at a historic property on Castle Street and stole lead worth a significant amount of money.

He said: “Heritage crime is something we take very seriously and I have no doubt that this property was targeted due to its heritage status.

"The lead stolen included some antique hoppers of historical significance, so we’re keen to find them and return them to their rightful home. We are currently working with Historic England who are supporting us with our enquiries.

“If you recognise the men pictured, have seen the lead hopper or have any information about the theft please contact me on jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk or 07811761855.”