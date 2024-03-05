Counter terrorism talks in Shrewsbury this week after flower show bomb scare

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Town Council will receive a presentation about Martyn's Law, legislation created following the deaths of 29-year-old Martyn Hett and 21 other innocent victims at an Ariana Grande concert.

The bill will impose requirements on certain premises and groups around being prepared for terrorist attacks, and the town council will consider how it affects Shrewsbury.

The Let's Rock concert in the Quarry was the first big music gig in the country to be held after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. Armed police patrolled the venue as revellers partied to Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley, and Shrewsbury's own, T'Pau.

Last summer, a large scale evacuation had to take place at the same venue when there was a bomb scare at the flower show. Around 5,000 people were out within 15 minutes and a large cordon was put in place ahead of a military bomb squad arriving and checking out the two "suspicious packages".

The town crier, Martin Wood, addressed the public with his booming voice about the fireworks being cancelled, although the show was back on the next day. Nobody has been caught.

The main events affected by Martyn's Law are the flower show, Let's Rock, Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shrewsbury Krazy Races and Shropshire Oktoberfest - all usually held at the Quarry. Other premises which will need to be considered are Shrewsbury Market Hall, the Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury Castle, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Ditherington and Castlefields community centres and the Grange Youth Centre.

Helen Ball, clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, has been sitting on a council clerks' working group which has been liaising with the Home Office on Martyn's Law.

In a report due to be discussed by the council's recreation and leisure committee this Wednesday, March 6, she said: "This committee have previously been appraised about the need for Martyn’s Law. Named after an individual who lost his life at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, the Terrorism Protection of Premises Bill is designed to place a statutory duty on owners of land and buildings that are frequented by public to protect them from any extremist/terrorist incidents.

"This counter terrorism prevention need has been on the town council’s radar since 2017 when Lets Rock was the first major concert after the Manchester bombing and officers were required to put measures in place to protect the public.

"All front facing operational staff have undertaken Action Counters Terrorism Training and are comfortable with what to do in the event of suspicious packages, suspicious individuals, vehicles used as weapons and marauding attackers.

"The town clerk has also begin to liaise with officers responsible for other public buildings in the town that will be in scope of this legislation; these include the shopping centre, castle, theatre and museum to ensure there is a consistency of approach in dealing with similar incidents and there is the clarity of communications across the town."

She added: "There is much angst within the local council sector about whether these measures pose difficulties for the councils, but given already existing duties under other legislation, it is the view of officers that if legislation is required to protect the public, then measures should be put in place.

"It is also argued that having a standard template, in the same way we operate fire risk assessments, will ensure consistency across public buildings. Equally undertaking counter terrorism training, similar to the training all operational staff have undertaken creates terrorism aware public servants and members of the public."

The meeting will be starting at 6pm on Wednesday in the committee room at the council's Livesey House HQ, in St John's Hill, Shrewsbury.

To read the report visit shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/7.-Agenda-6-Martyns-Law.pdf

To view the presentation to be given to the council visit shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/8.-Agenda-6-Martyns-Law-Presentation.pdf