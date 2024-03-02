Major Shrewsbury business warns it could pull out of town over parking charge hikes

Now Tanners Wine Merchants, one of Shrewsbury's most successful long-standing independent businesses, has warned of the impact the charges could have on its staff, saying it could look at moving out of the town as a result.

The controversial proposals have been met with dismay from Shrewsbury's business community, which has urged a re-think over the plans.

Last month the council's scrutiny committee acknowledged the concerns behind the plans by referring them back to the authority's cabinet – specifically to reconsider the 'higher charges' in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), which represents the town's businesses and has been campaigning against the move, has welcomed that decision, saying it marked "a positive step in the right direction".

Robert Boutflower, private sales director at Tanners Wine Merchants, said: "Tanners employs 45 staff in Shrewsbury, who face a whopping parking charge increase. That increase has already brought requests for an increase in wages, in a sector under a lot of pressure to be competitive. Tanners therefore has to consider such an implication for its business, and whether we move out of the town."

“Around 50,000 customer visits were recorded last year to our Wyle Cop premises, many being ‘non-local’ on our system,” he added.

“There is little doubt that the sort of increases currently proposed will put many people off setting foot in Shrewsbury, period, for a long time."

The council's proposals include increasing hourly charging in Abbey Foregate and Frankwell by 50 to 67 per cent as well as removing caps and free Sunday parking offers.

The move would raise the cost of a day's parking from £4.80 to £8 at the most affordable location at Abbey Foregate.

The BID research has estimated the town could lose £7 million a year as people stay away due to the increased parking charges.

Belinda Griffiths, who will be reopening her transformed business Wyle Blue World in the summer, said the plans pose a real worry for firms in the town.

She said: "As someone currently in the process of making a significant investment into this town, the prospect of increased parking charges and the loss of free Sunday and evening parking poses a real concern for our future earnings," she said.

“I’ve had my place for seven years now, and during this time, the affordability of parking in Shrewsbury has dramatically reduced.

“Parking prices have gone up almost every year. It’s never been so hard to be an independent business. Most of the time, the best we can hope for is breaking even. Our town centre simply can’t sustain itself if another barrier is put in the way of trade.”

The BID has also warned it is not just independent traders who are concerned about the potential impact.

Elisa Lewis, manager of national retailer Marks & Spencer’s Castle Street branch, expressed her concern about the implications, saying: "We're really worried about the impact on customer footfall and staff retention for our store. Accessible and affordable parking is essential for attracting visitors to Shrewsbury's town centre. And for our employees, it's simply not sustainable to work a shift and see just under an hour of their day's wages taken up by the cost of parking when they could work on a retail estate and park for free.

“There isn't a good alternative for our workers, as public transport to Shrewsbury town centre isn't frequent or reliable and doesn't run early or late enough to get many of them to work on time.

“The council needs to listen to the town's businesses and carefully weigh these factors in its reassessment of the parking proposals."

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “We’re continuing to lobby the council to consider the extensive feedback and evidence that we have presented on behalf of the town’s business community, workers and consumers and to take time to reflect on the potential long-term damage proposed price increases could have on the town's vibrancy and economic sustainability.

“Shrewsbury BID encourages all members of the local business community, their staff, and customers to continue voicing their concerns. The digital petition launched by Shrewsbury BID remains active and has now received more than 3,000 signatures. Print petitions are also available to sign at many businesses in the town centre.”

The petition is available at https://www.change.org/shrewsburyparkingcharges