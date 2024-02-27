Man to face trial after pleading not guilty in Shrewsbury pub racial harassment case

Anthony Taylor, aged 56, of Parkgate, in Chadderton, Oldham, in Greater Manchester, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday where the charge was put to him.

The charge is that on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Claremont Tap, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, Taylor intended to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress by using used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.