DPD murder suspects' phones tracked from Black Country to Shrewsbury, court told

Stafford Crown Court was told on Monday, in the second week of the murder trail of five men accused of killing DPD worker Aurman Singh, that two gangs in an Audi and Mercedes had been in contact with each other in the month leading up to the 23-year-old's murder.

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, have all denied killing Mr Singh.

Four other men accused of travelling to Shrewsbury in a Mercedes, Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh, remain at large after fleeing the scene.