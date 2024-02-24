Local charity to hold careers fair

Severn Hospice is hosting two career days to shine a spotlight on all the roles and careers that ensure it is able to provide vital care and support to 3,000 local people each year.

The fairs, which are free to attend and open to anyone, are being held at Severn Hospice, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on April 10 between 3pm and 6pm and Apley Castle hospice, Telford on April 18, from 2pm to 6pm.

The hospice is well-known for its compassionate nursing and clinical teams who provide outstanding care to those living with incurable illness.

Making that possible is a £12 million organisation which includes a range of professions all working together behind the scenes to help the charity to run day-to-day and support its caring services.

“There is certainly more to us than meets the eye and the fairs are a great way to discover the range of professions we have here,” said Samantha Bragg, Head of HR.

“You may be surprised at the number of different roles and inspirational individuals there are here that collectively enable us to make such a difference to local people and their families.

“We have lots of opportunities and while there are 100 roles, we are one big caring team. From the roles that you would expect like our wonderful nurses, therapist and doctors, to roles that you may not immediately think of like hospitality, fundraising, retail, finance and IT experts and everything in-between. Whatever your area of interest there may be something that’s just right for you.

“It will be relaxed and informal and you’ll get to chat with some of our fantastic teams from across the organisation and hear first-hand what it’s like to work here. You don’t have to register or make an appointment, just drop in on the day.”

With more than 300 employees the charity is a significant local employer, and it’s not just roles based at the hospice.

With four out of five patients being cared for in their own homes and over 30 shops across the region there are opportunities to work within the heart of local communities.

Bryony Pickering began her career at the hospice in 2019 as an assistant shop manager and then manager in Oswestry. She has recently become a retail area manager and is enjoying every minute.

She said: “Severn Hospice is such a fabulous place to work and it’s definitely the people that make it special.

“One of the first things that struck me about the hospice is how it’s all about you as a person, your attitude, the skills you bring and potential, not just your job history.

“For me, after many years working in the hospitality industry it was time for a change. The assistant manager job was my first in retail and I instantly loved it! The hospice has a strong ethos of care and from the moment I started I’ve felt supported and empowered in my roles.

“Job satisfaction is really important to me and it’s incredibly rewarding knowing the generous donations, our wonderful volunteers and the money raised in our shops all helps deliver care to so many local people.

“If you're looking for a new opportunity or if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work here, pop along – we can’t wait to meet you.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the careers fairs and job opportunities can visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/careers or call 01743 236565 for more information.