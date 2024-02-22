Smoky fridge causes fire alert in Shrewsbury
A faulty fridge which filled a property with smoke was blamed for a fire alert in Shrewsbury on Wednesday evening.
By David Tooley
Published
Two fire engines were scrambled from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to a report of a property fire in New Park Street at 4.21pm.
When the crews arrived on the scene they found a faulty refrigerator had caused smoke logging.
They used small gear and a thermal camera to tackle the incident before sending their incident stop message about half an hour later at 5.03pm.