Smoky fridge causes fire alert in Shrewsbury

A faulty fridge which filled a property with smoke was blamed for a fire alert in Shrewsbury on Wednesday evening.

By David Tooley
Published

Two fire engines were scrambled from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to a report of a property fire in New Park Street at 4.21pm.

When the crews arrived on the scene they found a faulty refrigerator had caused smoke logging.

They used small gear and a thermal camera to tackle the incident before sending their incident stop message about half an hour later at 5.03pm.

