'Flies in the face of levelling up!' Council hits back at 'utterly perplexing' decision to scrap direct London link

In June, the Avanti West Coast service providing a direct train between Shropshire and London is set to be scrapped. The train serviced Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central stations.

According to the Department for Transport, falling passenger numbers meant the service was losing £1.4 million a year.

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that the removal "completely undermines efforts to improve rail travel" and is "another example of central government forcing the removal of services in the area".

Councillor Lee Carter said: "It is utterly perplexing how the government is playing table tennis with the economic growth of our borough especially since a similar U-turn was made only last year.