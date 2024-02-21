Emergency services scrambled to river rescue at Shrewsbury park

Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they were attending a river rescue at the Quarry Park in Shrewsbury at around midday on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said they received a report at around 12.38pm.

Witnesses reported seeing West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance also in attendance.

At around 1.20pm, the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter was seen landing close to Kingsland Bridge.

The emergency services have been approach for further comment.