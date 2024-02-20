Old maps to go on sale at Shropshire archives

Shropshire Council’s archives service has rationalised its printed maps collection and is disposing of some of the duplicate copies of the 25″ scale Ordnance Survey maps of Shropshire, mostly dated 1900 to 1903.

The friends say the maps are used – some are torn, some have annotations, and a few are photocopies, but many are in good condition.

They will cost £3 each.

To see what is being offered for sale, or to reserve items for collection from Shropshire Archives in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 2, between 10am and 3pm, please see https://friendsofshropshirearchives.org/events/