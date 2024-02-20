Man who collapsed in Shrewsbury gym saved by staff as ambulance crew praises 'superb' work

Staff at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury town centre, led by duty manager, Felix Owen-Sinclair, were alerted a man in distress after he'd collapsed on January 5.

Team members were soon on the scene, performing CPR and using the centre’s defibrillator to resuscitate the man.

Due to flooding in the local area, restricting road access, a Midland Air Ambulance crew was assigned to the incident as well as two road ambulances. On their arrival, thanks to Felix and his team, the man was breathing unaided and slowly gaining consciousness.

Attending medical teams have since praised the "superb standard of CPR" delivered by the Quarry team, as well as highlighting that every ounce of respect, privacy and dignity was shown to the patient during the incident.

Felix Owen-Sinclair with the CPR machine

Felix and the team have now received a Midlands Air Ambulance Charity excellence recognition report.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which manages the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, and on behalf of Shropshire Council, said: “We are so proud of Felix for leading the team, and to team members, Duncan Clee and Martin Commins, who both played a key part in saving this customer’s life. I would also like to thank one of our customers, a retired GP, who happened to be at the centre when this happened, and stepped up to support.

“The customer is on the way to making a full recovery, which is wonderful news.”

The air ambulance shortly after take off last month

Robert Macey Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “This was a good outcome and it's down to the great teamwork by all involved who kept calm and were able to draw on their training to provide the best care possible in the moment of crisis. I want to thank everyone for their efforts and wish the customer all the best for a full recovery.”