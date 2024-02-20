Emergency services attend crash involving saloon and light goods vehicle
One person was being treated by ambulance staff after a crash in Shrewsbury.
Published
The crash, involving a saloon and a light goods vehicle, took place on Robertson Way in Shrewsbury, at around 2pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent one fire crew to the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and police were also in attendance.
An update from the fire service said that one casualty had been left in the care of the Ambulance Service.