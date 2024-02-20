Cyclist in collision with car at busy Shrewsbury roundabout

Members of the public partially blocked off the Column roundabout near Shirehall, on Tuesday morning, where a person was lying in the road next to a damaged push bike.

A woman could be seen on the phone while others gathered around to take care of the person, who was kept warm with people's coats.

Emergency services were not on the scene as of 11.25am. A silver VW Polo and a black Mercedes A Class stopped on the roundabout.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.