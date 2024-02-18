Shropshire Star
Hatchback car crashes into barrier on A-road near Shrewsbury

Emergency services were scrambled to reports of persons being trapped in a crash near Shrewsbury.

By David Tooley
Fire fighters and police were scrambled to the A458 at Weeping Cross at 9.50am on Sunday.

When the Shrewsbury-based fire fighters, police and an operations officer arrived at the scene they found that one hatchback car had hit a barrier. But they added that no persons were trapped.

The crew made the vehicle electrically safe and sent their incident stop message some 12 minutes later at 10:02am.

