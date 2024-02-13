Parents across the country go bananas for county supermarket's new 'kids till'

Morrisons on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury introduced the special checkout earlier this month – with the store's community champion Vicky Hughes revealing the idea on social media.

The checkout lane, which is covered with child-friendly decoration and dubbed the 'Morrikiddz Till', allows youngsters to scan their parents' shopping.

The idea has proved a huge hit, with hundreds of parents across the country calling for their local supermarkets to bring in their own versions.

The lane at the Shrewsbury store is accompanied by a sign explaining that the 'child friendly till' allows youngsters to scan the shopping for their parents.

It adds: "We hope you enjoy the experience. Please be patient, children at work."

Writing on social media ahead of the launch Vicky said: "On Monday we will be introducing our new kids checkout where your children can be supervised by one of our amazing colleagues, to scan all the parents/guardians shopping through the till. If this is something you would like your little ones to take part in and it is unmanned please ask a member of the checkouts team they will be happy to help."

Amongst the responses were a host of parents praising the idea.

One, Jessica Murray said: "What a fantastic idea!! A great opportunity for children to learn life skills."

Rachel Louise Richardson, told how she would be prepared to travel cross country for her children to have a go.

She said: "We’re all the way down in Plymouth, but I would travel there just for my kids to experience this. They’d love it."

Jane Smalley said: "Fantastic idea. Many children love to be involved and if a parent or grandparent has time this would be wonderful. Well done Morrisons!"

Jo-Jo Bickley added: "Oh this is amazing!! I hope my local Morrisons does something like this, my son would love it!!!"

Cherelle Buckley said: "Is this coming to Crewe or Nantwich stores at all, my kids would absolutely love this."