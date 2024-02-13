Shropshire Star
Parents across the country go bananas for county supermarket's new 'kids till'

A county supermarket has been praised by parents across the country for its 'amazing' new 'children's checkout'.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
The new 'Morrikiddz Till' has gained huge praise online.

Morrisons on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury introduced the special checkout earlier this month – with the store's community champion Vicky Hughes revealing the idea on social media.

The checkout lane, which is covered with child-friendly decoration and dubbed the 'Morrikiddz Till', allows youngsters to scan their parents' shopping.

The idea has proved a huge hit, with hundreds of parents across the country calling for their local supermarkets to bring in their own versions.

The lane at the Shrewsbury store is accompanied by a sign explaining that the 'child friendly till' allows youngsters to scan the shopping for their parents.

It adds: "We hope you enjoy the experience. Please be patient, children at work."

Writing on social media ahead of the launch Vicky said: "On Monday we will be introducing our new kids checkout where your children can be supervised by one of our amazing colleagues, to scan all the parents/guardians shopping through the till. If this is something you would like your little ones to take part in and it is unmanned please ask a member of the checkouts team they will be happy to help."

Amongst the responses were a host of parents praising the idea.

One, Jessica Murray said: "What a fantastic idea!! A great opportunity for children to learn life skills."

Rachel Louise Richardson, told how she would be prepared to travel cross country for her children to have a go.

She said: "We’re all the way down in Plymouth, but I would travel there just for my kids to experience this. They’d love it."

Jane Smalley said: "Fantastic idea. Many children love to be involved and if a parent or grandparent has time this would be wonderful. Well done Morrisons!"

Jo-Jo Bickley added: "Oh this is amazing!! I hope my local Morrisons does something like this, my son would love it!!!"

Cherelle Buckley said: "Is this coming to Crewe or Nantwich stores at all, my kids would absolutely love this."

